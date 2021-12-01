STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Elon Musk warns SpaceX employees of potential bankruptcy, suggests them to work over weekend

Musk revealed that the company faces a 'genuine risk of bankruptcy' if production does not increase to support a high flight rate of the company's new Starship rocket next year.

Published: 01st December 2021 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in an email to his company's employees asked them to work over the weekend on SpaceX's Raptor engine as the company faces "genuine risk of bankruptcy" unless it speeds up the production.

In the email, Musk revealed that the company faces a "genuine risk of bankruptcy" if production does not increase to support a high flight rate of the company's new Starship rocket next year, reports The Verge.

"Unfortunately, the Raptor production crisis is much worse than it had seemed a few weeks ago As we have dug into the issues following the exiting of prior senior management, they have unfortunately turned out to be far more severe than was reported. There is no way to sugarcoat this," Musk reportedly wrote.

Raptor's engine is a critical component of Starship, which SpaceX hopes will one-day transport cargo and people to the moon and Mars.

Musk also revealed that instead of taking the weekend off as planned, he was going to be working on the Raptor all night and over the weekend. He then asked employees without "critical family matters" to work too, saying it was time for all hands on deck.

"The consequences for SpaceX if we can't get enough reliable Raptors made is that we then can't fly Starship, which means we then can't fly Starlink Satellite V2 (Falcon has neither the volume *nor* the mass to orbit needed for satellite V2). Satellite V1 by itself is financially weak, whereas V2 is strong," Musk added.

Earlier this month Musk had said he expected Starship to be launched into orbit for the first time as early as January, providing regulatory approvals were given by the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA). SpaceX has raised billions in funding over the past several years, both for Starship and its satellite internet project Starlink.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elon Musk SpaceX SpaceX bankruptcy Raptor engine Starship rocket
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Booster doses of Covid vaccines easiest barrier against Omicron, must be created: Virologist Jacob John
Representational image
End of windfall from Kerala emigrants as foreign remittances reduce to historic low
Justice DK Singh (Photo | allahabadhighcourt.in)
HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp