Our government's next target is industrial development: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

She said that West Bengal has huge potential in IT and since the TMC came to power in 2011 focus had been on all round development of the sector.

Published: 01st December 2021 03:41 PM

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the focus of the Trinamool Congress government will be on industrial development in the state for which packages will be drawn up.

Speaking at the inaugural session of ABP Infocom virtually, Banerjee said the target of the government now is to promote development of industry in West Bengal and all industries will be given equal importance.

"Our state is number one in imparting social justice. Now our target is industry. More importance will be given to it now. Packages for the industry will come," she said adding that West Bengal will be the new industrial destination in the country.

The chief minister also urged the entrepreneurs to invest also in other parts of the country as well. She said that West Bengal has huge potential in IT and since the TMC came to power in 2011 focus had been on all round development of the sector.

Banerjee said that there are nearly 1500 IT companies working in West Bengal and almost all big names in the sector are present in the state. Reliance is setting up a sub-sea cable landing station at Haldia which will have a major impact, she said.

More electronics manufacturing clusters, however, need to come up in the state, Banerjee said. West Bengal has allotted 200 acres in the Silicon Valley in New Town for a world class IT hub, the chief minister said.

The state has land map, land use policy, IT policy, tea tourism policy among others, she added.

