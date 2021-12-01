STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRAI invites view on 5G spectrum modalities

It also asked whether a certain portion of the spectrum should be earmarked for private networks

NEW DELHI:  Telecom Regulator Authority of India (TRAI) on Tuesday invited views of stakeholders on modalities of 5G spectrum bands including reserve price, band plan, block size, the quantum of spectrum to be auctioned. 

In a Consultation Paper, TRAI sought comments by 28  December for auction of spectrum in new bands such as 526-698 MHz and the millimetre wave band of 24.25-28.5 GHz, besides those in the 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz and 3300-3670 MHz bands.   

“The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), through its letter dated 13th September 2021, requested TRAI to provide recommendations on “Auction of spectrum in the frequencies identified for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) / 5G” said TRAI in a statement.

To fix a saleable price of airwaves, the regulator sought stakeholder views on whether any other methodology not currently followed by it but followed elsewhere globally should be used to value the airwaves. It also asked whether a certain portion of the spectrum should be earmarked for private networks

