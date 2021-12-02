Audi to hike vehicle prices by up to 3 per cent from January

By PTI

NEW DELHI: German luxury carmaker Audi on Thursday announced a price increase of up to 3 per cent across its entire model range, effective from January 1 next year, owing to a rise in input and operational costs.

The company currently sells models like A4, A6, A8 L, Q2, Q5, Q8, S5 Sportback, RS 5 Sportback, RS 7, RS Q8, e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT in the country.

"The Audi India strategy focuses on a sustainable business model. To offset rising input and operational costs, a price correction is necessary.

"The new price range of our select vehicles will ensure the brand's premium price positioning thereby, assuring sustainable growth both for the brand and our dealer partners," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said in a statement.

Continuing focus on customer centricity, the company has ensured that the impact is as minimal as possible, he added.

Audi India has launched nine new products in 2021, including five all-electric cars.