STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Audi to hike vehicle prices by up to 3 per cent from January

Audi announced a price increase of up to 3 per cent across its entire model range, effective from January 1 next year, owing to a rise in input and operational costs.

Published: 02nd December 2021 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Audi

Audi (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: German luxury carmaker Audi on Thursday announced a price increase of up to 3 per cent across its entire model range, effective from January 1 next year, owing to a rise in input and operational costs.

The company currently sells models like A4, A6, A8 L, Q2, Q5, Q8, S5 Sportback, RS 5 Sportback, RS 7, RS Q8, e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT in the country.

"The Audi India strategy focuses on a sustainable business model. To offset rising input and operational costs, a price correction is necessary.

"The new price range of our select vehicles will ensure the brand's premium price positioning thereby, assuring sustainable growth both for the brand and our dealer partners," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said in a statement.

Continuing focus on customer centricity, the company has ensured that the impact is as minimal as possible, he added.

Audi India has launched nine new products in 2021, including five all-electric cars.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Audi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp