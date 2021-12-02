Canara Bank raises Rs 1,500 crore via Basel-III compliant bond

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned Canara Bank on Thursday said it has raised Rs 1,500 crore by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds.

"Our bank came out with issuance of Rs 1,500 crore of additional tier I bonds on 30th November 2021.

"The bank received total bid amount of Rs 4,699 crore, out of which full issuance of Rs 1,500 crore was accepted at 8.05 per cent," Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

To comply with Basel-III capital regulations, banks globally need to improve and strengthen their capital planning processes.

These norms are being implemented to mitigate concerns on potential stresses on asset quality and consequential impact on performance and profitability of banks.

Shares of Canara Bank closed at Rs 207.10 apiece on BSE, up 0.15 per cent from the previous close.