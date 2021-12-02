STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee slips 16 paise to 75.07 against US dollar in early trade

Besides, unabated foreign fund outflows also weighed on investor sentiments, traders said.

Published: 02nd December 2021 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

currency, INR, rupee

For representational purpose.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee depreciated by 16 paise to 75.07 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday, as investor concerns grew over the fresh impact of the new COVID variant on the economy.

Besides, unabated foreign fund outflows also weighed on investor sentiments, traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 75.06 and lost further ground to quote 75.07 against the American dollar, registering a decline of 16 paise from the last close.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 74.91 against the greenback.

The rupee has been under pressure over the last few trading sessions, as investor concern has resurfaced about how much damage the new Omicron coronavirus variant may unleash on the economy, traders said.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.01 per cent to 96.01.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced by 1.28 per cent to USD 69.75 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,765.84 crore, as per exchange data.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 400.7 points or 0.69 per cent higher at 58,085.49, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 111.75 points or 0.65 per cent to 17,278.65.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp