There's a new electric  scooter in town and it's called Bounce Infinity E1, starts at Rs 45099

Bounce has been setting up a wide battery-swapping network through prominent partnerships, which will serve both its retail customers and its ride-sharing business.

Published: 02nd December 2021 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Vivekananda Hallekere

Vivekananda Hallekere, CEO & Co-Founder, Bounce, at the launch of his company's first e-scooters. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bounce on Thursday unveiled its first consumer electric scooter, the Bounce Infinity E1, at Rs 68,999 (including battery and charger). 

The Bounce Infinity E1 will also be offered with a 'Battery as a service' option, which is priced at Rs 45,099.

Customers can pay for battery swaps, whenever they swap an empty battery with a fully-charged one from Bounce's extensive swapping network. This pushes the running costs of the scooter down substantially, by as much as 40 per cent compared to conventional scooters, said Vivekananda Hallekere, CEO & Co-Founder, Bounce. 

Bounce Infinity E1 will also be offered with the battery, which can be removed from the scooter and charged by customers at their home or office or wherever convenient.
 
Bounce has been setting up a wide battery-swapping network through prominent partnerships, which will serve both its retail customers and its ride-sharing business.

The ambition is to build the world's largest and densest battery swapping platform to support India's transition to clean mobility, and offer a swapping facility within one kilometre distance for its customers, Hallekere added. 
 

