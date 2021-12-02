STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uber, WhatsApp announce partnership to launch ride-booking via WhatsApp in India

Built on WhatsApp Business Platform, the partnership will expand access to Uber's mobility services in one of the company's largest international markets, it was stated.

Published: 02nd December 2021 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Whatsapp

Representational Image

By PTI

BENGALURU: Uber and WhatsApp announced a partnership on Thursday in India, allowing people to book an Uber ride via Uber's official WhatsApp chatbot.

"The integration is a global-first for Uber and it will make booking an Uber ride as easy as sending a WhatsApp message," a joint statement said.

Built on WhatsApp Business Platform, the partnership will expand access to Uber's mobility services in one of the company's largest international markets, it was stated.

It is being rolled out on a pilot basis in the northern city of Lucknow first, and will be expanded to other Indian cities soon.

Senior Director, Business Development, Uber APAC, Nandini Maheshwari, said: "We want to make it as easy as possible for all Indians to take an Uber trip, and to do that we need to meet them on platforms they are comfortable with. Our partnership with WhatsApp does just that, giving riders a new way to get a ride through a simple, familiar and trusted channel."

Head of WhatsApp India, Abhijit Bose, said: "The Uber experience on WhatsApp is simple, familiar, and relatable for users and has the potential to accelerate adoption of Uber with a new category of riders in India."

