Bounce brings e-bike starting at Rs 45,099

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based bike rental start-up Bounce on Thursday entered the electric two-wheeler space with the launch of its first consumer electric scooter Bounce Infinity E1, which is priced with battery at Rs 68,999 (Delhi ex-showroom). The price for scooters with Battery-as-a-service is at Rs 45,099.

With this launch, it is now in direct competition with Ola Electric, Hero Electric, Ather Energy and Boom Motors, among other major EV players. “The scooter has been developed keeping India in mind and it is designed and engineered to cater to the evolving needs of electric scooter customers in India.

We are the first ones to provide both options – to swap batteries from our network as well as charge-at-home,” said Vivekananda Hallekere, CEO & Co-Founder, Bounce. The Bounce Swapping Station network has a distribution of close to 200 stations.