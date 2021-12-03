EESL to set up electric vehicle charging stations along 16 expressways: Nitin Gadkari

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the government has awarded Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) consortium with Convergence Energy Services Ltd (subsidiary of EESL) to set up electric vehicle charging stations along 16 NHs/expressways.

To facilitate EESL in EV charging project, the NHAI has signed an MOU with them.

The NHAI will provide land near the toll plazas and their buildings for the installation of electric vehicle charging stations based on the revenue sharing model.

The space will be provided to EESL at a no-cost basis for the duration as decided by the NHAI.

The minister claimed, this would not only assist in promoting clean energy but could also be a source of revenue for the NHAI.

“Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) had invited proposals from government organizations/public sector undertakings (PSUs)… to build and operate public electric vehicle charging infrastructure on expressways and national highways under FAME India Scheme Phase-II, wherein EESL consortium with Convergence Energy Services Ltd (subsidiary of EESL) has been awarded the work for setting up of EV charging stations,” informed Gadkari in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

The minister said EV charging stations are to be provided by the developer as part of the wayside amenities (WSAs).

“Additional WSA sites, as and when identified by the authority, would also be put up for bidding. The works which have been already awarded are expected to be completed by the end of FY 2022-23.”