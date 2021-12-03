STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Forex reserves down by USD 2.713 million to USD 637.687 billion

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Published: 03rd December 2021 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Foreign exchange, US Dollar, Dollar notes

For representational purpose. (File photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 2.713 billion to USD 637.687 billion in the week to November 26, RBI data showed. In the previous week ended November 19, the reserves had increased by USD 289 million to USD 640.401 billion. It touched a lifetime high of USD 642.453 billion in the week ended September 3, 2021.

In the reporting week ended November 26, the dip in the foreign exchange reserves was on account of a decline in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves and gold reserves, Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly data released on Friday showed.

FCA dropped by USD 1.048 billion to USD 574.664 billion in the reporting week, the data showed. Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were down by USD 1.566 billion to USD 38.825 billion in the reporting week, the data showed. The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dipped by USD 74 million to USD 19.036 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF declined by USD 25 million to USD 5.162 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Foreign exchange reserves RBI Foreign currency assets
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp