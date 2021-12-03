STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Smooth ride: Now you can book Uber cab services via WhatsApp chatbot

The service, currently rolled out on a pilot basis in Lucknow, would be a global-first for Uber. The service would be expanded to other Indian cities soon.

Published: 03rd December 2021 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Uber riders can now book their rides through messaging app WhatsApp. Uber and WhatsApp on Thursday announced a partnership in India, allowing people to book an Uber ride via WhatsApp chatbot.

The service, currently rolled out on a pilot basis in Lucknow, would be a global-first for Uber. The service would be expanded to other Indian cities soon.

However, neither of the companies has given a timeline for the roll-out of the services to other cities.

Built on the WhatsApp Business Platform, the partnership will expand access to Uber’s mobility services in one of the company’s largest international markets, Uber said.

WhatsApp users can book an Uber ride by messaging to Uber’s business account number, scanning a QR code or by simply clicking a link to open an Uber WhatsApp chat.

They will then be asked to provide pickup and drop-off locations. Users will receive upfront fare information and the driver’s expected arrival time.

The service is available to both new and existing users registered with only a phone number on Uber. The drivers on Uber’s platform will see no change in their experience.

The option to book a ride via WhatsApp will only be available in English but it will be expanded to other Indian languages soon.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for all Indians to take an Uber trip, and to do that we need to meet them on platforms they are comfortable with,” Nandini Maheshwari, Sr. Director, Business Development, Uber APAC, said. Abhijit Bose, Head of WhatsApp India, says: “The Uber experience on WhatsApp is simple, familiar,  and relatable for users and has the potential to accelerate the adoption of Uber with a new category of riders.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uber WhatsApp
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp