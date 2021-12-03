Smooth ride: Now you can book Uber cab services via WhatsApp chatbot

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Uber riders can now book their rides through messaging app WhatsApp. Uber and WhatsApp on Thursday announced a partnership in India, allowing people to book an Uber ride via WhatsApp chatbot.

The service, currently rolled out on a pilot basis in Lucknow, would be a global-first for Uber. The service would be expanded to other Indian cities soon.

However, neither of the companies has given a timeline for the roll-out of the services to other cities.

Built on the WhatsApp Business Platform, the partnership will expand access to Uber’s mobility services in one of the company’s largest international markets, Uber said.

WhatsApp users can book an Uber ride by messaging to Uber’s business account number, scanning a QR code or by simply clicking a link to open an Uber WhatsApp chat.

They will then be asked to provide pickup and drop-off locations. Users will receive upfront fare information and the driver’s expected arrival time.

The service is available to both new and existing users registered with only a phone number on Uber. The drivers on Uber’s platform will see no change in their experience.

The option to book a ride via WhatsApp will only be available in English but it will be expanded to other Indian languages soon.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for all Indians to take an Uber trip, and to do that we need to meet them on platforms they are comfortable with,” Nandini Maheshwari, Sr. Director, Business Development, Uber APAC, said. Abhijit Bose, Head of WhatsApp India, says: “The Uber experience on WhatsApp is simple, familiar, and relatable for users and has the potential to accelerate the adoption of Uber with a new category of riders.”