Coal output likely to touch 85 MT in FY22: Government

Coal production from captive mines is expected to reach 120 MT during the next financial year (2022-23),” said the coal ministry in a press note.

Published: 04th December 2021 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 10:44 AM

NEW DELHI:  The government on Saturday informed that the coal production from captive mines during this year till November has already reached around 50 million tonne and is likely to touch 85 MT during the current financial year (FY22). It also mentioned it is significantly higher than last year achievement of 62 MT.

“In order to further enhance coal production the Secretary, Ministry of Coal, Dr Anil Kumar Jain, reviewed the issues related to environment and forest clearances impacting development of new coal blocks, with senior officers of the ministry in view of high demand for domestic coal.

Coal production from captive mines is expected to reach 120 MT during the next financial year (2022-23),” said the coal ministry in a press note. This achievement, the government claims, will further fulfil the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in domestic coal production.

