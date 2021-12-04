STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

GPay, PhonePe eating up bank business, warns Uday Kotak

He said Indian bankers have been short-sighted on the payments business, leading to unified payments interface (UPI) payments being monopolised by the two major digital wallets.

Published: 04th December 2021 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Uday Kotak (File | PTI)

Kotak Mahindra Bank MD Uday Kotak (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  If Indian banks continue to neglect the online payments business, they could end up losing bulk of their traditional business to digital wallets platforms such as Google Pay and PhonePe, Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak warned on Friday.

Speaking at an event, he said Indian bankers have been short-sighted on the payments business, leading to unified payments interface (UPI) payments being monopolised by the two major digital wallets, which control 85% of the market share.

“Wake up or you will see large parts of the traditional financial markets move out,” he said at the Infinity Forum organised by the International Financial Services Centres Authority and Bloomberg.

“Bankers were short-sighted. Their standard response was that there is no money in the payments business,” said Kotak. 

To tide over competition, he advised bankers to adopt a customer-centric approach instead of a sales-centric one.

For this, lenders must hire more talent and significantly scale up their technologies, he added. At the same time, Kotak said regulators need to be alert about the use of data by these fintech companies, he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kotak Mahindra Bank Uday Kotak Google Pay PhonePe
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp