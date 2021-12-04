Nasdaq to shift markets to Amazon Web Services in 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Beginning in 2022, Nasdaq plans to migrate its North American markets to Amazon Web Services (AWS) in a phased approach, starting with Nasdaq MRX, a US options market, AWS on Friday said in a statement.

Nasdaq and AWS, an Amazon.com company, have announced a multi-year partnership to build the next generation of cloud-enabled infrastructure for the world’s capital markets, they announced at the annual event AWS.

“This landmark partnership with AWS seeks to power a truly cloud-based market infrastructure that is more resilient, scalable, and accessible for all market participants,” said Adena Friedman, President and CEO, Nasdaq.

Nasdaq expects that migrating to the cloud will give its market infrastructure clients added agility and help them rapidly adjust to ever-changing industry dynamics in their countries and regions.

“Together, Nasdaq and AWS will change what’s possible for capital markets organisations, helping them to speed up innovation and improve business processes,” said Adam Selipsky, CEO of AWS.