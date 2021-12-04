STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Paytm Money launches PMS marketplace for HNIs

PMS is an investment service offered to HNIs with Sebi mandating a minimum investment of Rs 50 lakh.

Published: 04th December 2021 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Paytm

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Paytm Money, Paytm’s wholly-owned subsidiary, has partnered with PMS Bazaar, a Portfolio Management Services (PMS) advisory start-up, to launch PMS marketplace for high-net-worth individuals. 

PMS is an investment service offered to HNIs with Sebi mandating a minimum investment of Rs 50 lakh. There are many PMS schemes offered by different management companies, but this process is time-consuming for investors to evaluate each scheme, said the company.

Paytm Money said that PMS marketplace offers key parameters for each scheme such as total assets, inception date, benchmark, and fund manager details.

The fund listing section shows the performance of schemes over multiple time horizons and against benchmarks. 

Earlier, Paytm Money had introduced a feature for users to apply in IPOs as HNI investor.

This marketplace is to cater to the needs of HNI investors. R Pallavarajan, Founder & Director, PMS Bazaar, said, “This strategic tie-up will leapfrog the penetration of PMS investments in India. Paytm Money’s reach combined with PMS Bazaar’s distribution muscle will herald a new dawn in the PMS space. Apart from distribution, PMS Bazaar’s content will help nurture investors and deliver new actionable insights, thus boosting industry growth.”

