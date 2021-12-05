STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Over three crore income tax returns for FY21 filed: Finance Ministry

The department has been issuing reminders to taxpayers through e-mails, SMS and media campaigns encouraging taxpayers to file their income tax returns without further delay.

Published: 05th December 2021 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Tax, I-T returns, Income Tax

It is important for taxpayers to cross check the data in the AIS statement. (Representational Image)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:The finance ministry on Sunday said over three crore income tax returns have been filed for the financial year 2020-21 so far and advised taxpayers who are yet to file their return to do so at the earliest.

The number of ITRs filed per day is over four lakh and increasing everyday as the extended due date of December 31 is approaching, an official statement said.

The department has been issuing reminders to taxpayers through e-mails, SMS and media campaigns encouraging taxpayers to file their income tax returns without further delay.

All taxpayers who are yet to file their income tax returns for the assessment year 2021-22 are requested to file their returns at the earliest to avoid the last-minute rush, it said.

"The income tax department strongly urges all taxpayers to view their Form 26AS and Annual Information Statement (AIS) through the e-filing portal to verify the accuracy of the TDS and tax payments and avail of pre-filling of ITRs," it said.

It is important for taxpayers to cross check the data in the AIS statement with their bank passbook, interest certificate, Form 16 and capital gains statement from brokerages in case of purchase and sale of equity/ mutual funds, etc, it said.

"Income tax return (ITR) filing has increased to 3.03 crore ITRs for AY 2021-22.58.98 per cent of these are ITR1 (1.78 crore), 8 per cent is ITR2 (24.42 lakh), 8.7 per cent is ITR3 (26.58 lakh), 23.12 per cent are ITR4 (70.07 lakh), ITR5 (2.14 lakh), ITR6 (0.91 lakh) and ITR7 (0.15 lakh).

"Over 52 per cent of these ITRs are filed using the online ITR form on the portal and the balance are uploaded using the ITR created from the offline software utilities," it said.

The process of e-verification through Aadhaar OTP and other methods is important for the income tax department to commence processing of the ITR and to issue refunds if any.

It is encouraging to note that 2.69 crore returns have been e-verified, out of which more than 2.28 crore are through Aadhaar-based OTP, it said.

"In November, 48 per cent of the verified ITRs 1, 2 and 4 have been processed on the same day. Of the verified ITRs more than 2.11 crore ITRs have been processed and over 82.80 lakh refunds for AY 2021-22 have been issued," it said.

Taxpayers are urged to ensure that the bank account selected for credit of refund must have their PAN number linked at the bank to avoid refund failures, it added.

"Overall 8.33 lakh DSCs have been registered. In the simplified process of digital signature certificate (DSC) registration, any individual has to register his DSC only once and can use it across any entity where the individual is a partner, director, etc, without having to re-register again against each entity or role," it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Income tax Finance Ministry
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp