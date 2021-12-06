STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Mistakes advisors are likely to make

However, when the markets are good, advisors tend to think that the client will do all the learning himself or herself. 

Published: 06th December 2021 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

Representational Image (File Photo)

By PV Subramanyam
Express News Service

Client interaction and client education is a year-long, or rather, a life-long activity.

However, when the markets are good, advisors tend to think that the client will do all the learning himself or herself. 

The clients get over-confident of their own skills. Sometimes they accept the role of the advisor, sometimes they think “we did it ourselves”. 

December is a good time for introspection - January is a good time for resolution.

This is also a time when there is a huge temptation to invest in Bitcoins and such other assets which are not well understood, and more importantly, not regulated at all. Let us see what mistakes advisors are likely to make and what we should avoid.

Possible mistakes

  • Telling the client ‘I got you 37% return in 2021’.

  • Suggesting they have reached the absolute amount target for 2027 already, so let the money remain in equity

  • Suggesting that increasing the target amount for 2021 based on the current CAGR.

  • Saying even if it is a little lower, 2022 also looks promising, so you can expect 20% if not 27% return.

  • Taking sectoral calls - pharma and IT are the tempting ones I hear?

  • Encouraging client committing more to equity seeing the 2021 numbers.

What you should do

  • Explain that 2017, 2021 were an aberration.

  • Explain that 2020 and 2021 reported CAGR will be even higher - remember 2008 has been dropped!

  • Explain 3 year and 5 year rolling average and not just CAGR.

  • Use the excess return of 2021 to invest in debt funds especially for targets which are in 2025-2027.

  • Explain that the returns were gained by the market, not by you or by the client. Luck, not skill.

  • Admit that you do not know what 2022 will do.

  • Do not assume that Estate duty will NEVER come back.

  • Remember Capital Gains Tax has come back - and STT has not been removed.

  • Do not take sectoral calls - stick to asset allocation as per client’s needs, NOT as per market performance.

  • Clients may or may not accept that returns are not because of their own skill - say it gracefully.

  • Stay away from Bitcoins and its ilk. Clients should be clearly focused on the Training program, learning, and then decide not to invest in new asset classes!

  • Explain the concept of Asset Allocation - via other assets, real estate, etc.

Understanding (and accepting) that the returns were not because of the client’s skill is really tough, but it has to be said nicely.
 

PV subramanyam
writes at www.subramoney.com and has authored the best seller ‘Retire Rich - Invest C 40 a day’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district
Passengers waiting infront of Rapid PCR centre at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Express)
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport takes a toll on international travellers
Satyanarayana and his friends help an elderly orphan woman at Kakinada government general hospital. (Photo | Express)
Group of friends looks after orphans in Kakinada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp