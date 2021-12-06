STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

PMS and AIF assets to cross Rs 50 lakh crore in 10 years, says PMS Bazaar

Alternatives will emerge as a powerful tool of wealth creation on the back of 20% CAGR growth in the next 10 years, said experts.

Published: 06th December 2021 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Rupee

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) structures are gaining massive traction that by 2031,  the assets under PMS and AIF industry will cross Rs 50 lakh crore, PMS Bazaar said at its annual summit 'PMS&AIF 4.0: Alternative Assets for All Seasons'.

PMS Bazaar is a PMS advisory startup that recently partnered with Paytm Money.

Alternatives will emerge as a powerful tool of wealth creation on the back of 20% CAGR growth in the next 10 years, said experts.

Aashish P Somaiyaa, CEO, WhiteOak Capital Management said, "With rising affluence and the preference for a wider variety of risk-return combinations that can be generated across asset classes; PMS and AIFs are becoming the mainstay of any wealth management proposition."

At the summit, experts pointed out that assets under the management of discretionary and non-discretionary PMS (non-EPFO) stood at Rs 3.97 lakh crore at the end of October 2021. This is expected to grow six-fold and surpass Rs 24 lakh crore by 2031 boosted by robust returns, transparency, and unique investment strategies. 

ALSO READ | Now is a good time to buy your house, say experts

The size of the AIF industry, across all categories, stood at Rs 4.87 lakh crore according to the latest data. This is expected to grow over six-fold and reach Rs 30 lakh crore in the next 10 years. PMS and AIF products are emerging as strong alternatives to grow wealth and investments.

Vikas M Sachdeva, CEO, EMKAY Investment Managers said, "Recent years have seen the global alternative industry grow at a rapid pace. This is largely driven by a need to enhance returns and increase diversification. This growth is also supported by external conditions such as lower interest rates, availability of information, the maturation of emerging markets, and a structural change in capital formation."

Given the current state of the industry, and the recent developments in regulations, it is expected that India's alternative investment industry will follow the global trend and take a greater share of India's investable universe. The minimum investment in PMS is Rs 50 lakh.

AIFs, which have a minimum ticket size of Rs 1 crore, offer investors access to sophisticated strategies across different asset classes and more diversification in a risk-adjusted manner.


 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Portfolio Management Services Alternative Investment Fund
India Matters
A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district
Passengers waiting infront of Rapid PCR centre at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Express)
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport takes a toll on international travellers
Satyanarayana and his friends help an elderly orphan woman at Kakinada government general hospital. (Photo | Express)
Group of friends looks after orphans in Kakinada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp