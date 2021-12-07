STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Citroen latest to announce price hikes, C5 Aircross SUV to be costlier up to 3% from January

Some carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki and luxury automakers Audi and Mercedes-Benz have already announced a hike in vehicle prices from next month.

Published: 07th December 2021 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Citroën C5 Aircross ( Photo | Instagram/citroen_india)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Automaker Citroen India on Tuesday said it will increase the price of its premium SUV C5 Aircross by up to 3 per cent from January next year to offset the impact of rising input costs.

The effective price increase will be up to 3 per cent on the existing ex-showroom prices of the Feel and Shine variants of the model, the automaker said in a statement.

A continued rise in the cost of commodities and ocean freight costs has necessitated this price increase of the vehicle, it added.

The price of C5 Aircross currently starts at Rs 31.3 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki informed that the price hike planned for January 2022 will vary for different models, while Mercedes-Benz said its hike will be on select models by up to 2 per cent due to feature enhancement and rising input costs.

ALSO READ | Maruti, Hyundai hit supply bumps; joy ride for others in November

Audi will increase the prices by up to 3 per cent across its entire model range owing to rising input and operational costs.

Similarly Tata Motors, Honda and Renault are also mulling hiking prices of passenger vehicles from January next year, given the continuing rise in input costs.

Tata Motors has also announced to hike prices of its commercial vehicles in the range of 2.5 per cent from January 1.

Prices of essential commodities such as steel, aluminum, copper, plastic and precious metals have substantially increased over the last one year.

Citroen India C5 Aircross car price hike
