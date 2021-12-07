Markets nosedive on rising Omicron cases

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The bloodbath on Dalal Street continued on Monday as benchmark indices shed significant points over rise in Omicron cases in India. The country has so far reported 21 cases of Omicron variant — nine from Rajasthan, eight from Maharashtra, two from Karnataka and one each in Gujarat and Delhi.

Add to it, slump in Asian markets following Chinese property developer Evergrande’s warning that it may run out of money and cautious approach of investors ahead of the crucial Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee and Federal Reserve (USA) meet further dented investors’ sentiment.

The BSE Sensex closed at 56,747, down 949 points while the Nifty50 shut shop at 16,912, down 284 points. The 50-share index Nifty is now trading below its 100-day moving average. According to market experts, if the new variant of Covid-19 spreads in India in the coming days, the market may continue to witness correction.

“If we compromise this level of 16800 in the coming session, one should get prepared for an extended fall towards 16600 - 16400 in coming sessions. On the flipside, 17000 followed by 17100 are to be seen as immediate supports. The banking index plays a vital role here because it is back to its ‘200-simple moving average’ and hence, one needs to keep a close on it in the forthcoming session,” said Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One Ltd).

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said, “Ambiguity surrounding Omicron continued to dent the morale of domestic investors ahead of the important RBI policy announcement on Wednesday.”

“The domestic market is expected to be volatile as the near-term will be dominated by developments on new variant and, RBI and Fed policy decisions. Market expects RBI to hold-on to the accommodative policy considering short-term uncertainties. However, a change is expected during H1 2022, which Indian market is factoring while global equities are trading mixed,” added Nair.

Since the peak of Oct 19, Sensex has shed around 6500 points while Nifty has given up around 1700 points.

This fall has eroded a large sum of money from the market. The BSE Sensex had a market cap of Rs 274.69 lakh crore when the markets closed on Oct 19.

On Monday, the figure declined to about Rs 256.30 lakh crore. All of the 30 Sensex components ended in the red. Except United Phosphorus Ltd, all of Nifty50 stocks also registered a fall.