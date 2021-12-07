STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Non-power sector units seek normal coal supply; no fuel shortage, says government 

However, the government on Monday said that Coal India Limited (CIL) dispatched 291.72 million tonne during Apr-Oct 2021 to enhance coal availability across the country.

Published: 07th December 2021 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Coal mine, Coal miners, Mine workers, Labourers, Electricity, Mine fields

Representational image. ( AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Claiming the coal supply is far from normal, a captive power producers’ body on Monday urged the government to normalise the coal supplies to Captive Power Plant (CPP) based industries or it would lead to an irrevocable collateral damage of these national assets.  

The Indian Captive Power Producers Association (ICPPA) said the shortage of coal supply will impact the aluminum industry operations the most as any power outage in aluminum plants will lead to complete shutdown, which will take minimum 12 months of recovery, resulting in job loss of more than 8 lakh people.

“Banks will have debt exposure of over Rs 1 Lakh crore and additional national forex loss of Rs 90,000 cr. (~$ 12 billion). Any shortfall in aluminum will jeopardise investments of Rs 1.4 Lakh crore, including debt of Rs 1 lakh crore,” said ICPPA.

The association said in the last few months, coal supplies meant for CPPs and industries have been either stopped or significantly curtailed for diversion of the fuel to the power sector. It also highlighted the issue of insufficient coal rake supplies to CPP based industries at levels of 40% to 50%. “...curtailment to CPP is continuing despite power sector having come out of the coal crisis,” said ICPPA.

However, the government on Monday said that Coal India Limited (CIL) dispatched 291.72 million tonne during Apr-Oct 2021 to enhance coal availability across the country. It is 54 MT more coal against the same period of last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Captive Power Plant Coal Shortage Indian Captive Power Producers Association
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp