upGrad to acquire ed-tech firm Talentedge for Rs 350 crore

BENGALURU: Online higher education company upGrad will acquire Talentedge for over Rs 350 crore. This acquisition marks the first step in the massive consolidation that is currently occurring through big-ticket acquisitions led by upGrad, which is currently the No 1 player in this space.

Talentedge’s revenue for this financial year will be around Rs 130 crore, and is currently the No 4 player in the sector. Though upGrad did not disclose the acquisition cost, it said the deal value is 3-4 times this year’s revenue

Gurugram-based Talentedge offers more than 60 courses and partners with top institutes including IIMs, XLRI, MICA, eCornell, UCLA extension among others, and has more than 5,00,000 learners.

“upGrad has cemented its leadership position as the most integrated player in higher education in Asia, serving learners and working professionals across the age group of 18-50 years. Talentedge has meticulously built a strong business over the last decade and stayed the course in this space where most did not survive,” said Ronnie Screwvala, Chairperson and Co-Founder, upGrad.