STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

upGrad to acquire ed-tech firm Talentedge for Rs 350 crore

Gurugram-based Talentedge offers more than 60 courses and partners with top institutes including IIMs, XLRI, MICA, eCornell, UCLA extension among others, and has more than 5,00,000 learners.

Published: 07th December 2021 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Online higher education company upGrad will acquire Talentedge for over Rs 350 crore. This acquisition marks the first step in the massive consolidation that is currently occurring through big-ticket acquisitions led by upGrad, which is currently the No 1 player in this space.

Talentedge’s revenue for this financial year will be around Rs 130 crore, and is currently the No 4 player in the sector. Though upGrad did not disclose the acquisition cost, it said the deal value is 3-4 times this year’s revenue

Gurugram-based Talentedge offers more than 60 courses and partners with top institutes including IIMs, XLRI, MICA, eCornell, UCLA extension among others, and has more than 5,00,000 learners.

“upGrad has cemented its leadership position as the most integrated player in higher education in Asia, serving learners and working professionals across the age group of 18-50 years. Talentedge has meticulously built a strong business over the last decade and stayed the course in this space where most did not survive,” said Ronnie Screwvala, Chairperson and Co-Founder, upGrad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp