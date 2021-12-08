STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
60 companies get government approval for PLI scheme

In March this year, the government had approved a PLI scheme for the food processing sector, entailing an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore.

NEW DELHI: The food processing ministry has approved 60 applications of investment proposals by leading packaged food companies, including Amul, ITC, HUL, Britannia Industries, Parle Agro, Tata Consumer Products and Nestle India, seeking benefits under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

Nestle India has also received government approval for the PLI scheme for processed fruits, vegetables, it informed in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The FMCG major, in June 2021, had submitted its proposal towards the scheme for the food processing sector under the eligible categories i.e., ready to eat/ready to cook and processed fruits & vegetables. Nestle received approval from the government on Monday, the firm said in the filing.

“The Company has always believed that the PLI scheme for the food processing sector will help farmers and the food processing industries. It is overall a good step for an industry that has one of the better ratios of capital investment and employment generation,” it said. 

