Refurbished furniture market may hit USD 10 billion by 2025

Published: 08th December 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

The Indian refurbished furniture and renewed appliances market is expected to revolutionise and drive sales among millennials and GenZs, as a recent report estimates the market to grow to $9.8 billion by 2025 from $5.7 billion in 2020.

Since business models exclusively focus on resale, refurbishment, recycling and remanufacturing, these will be game-changers for the furniture and appliance industry in India, says a recent report by Grant Thornton Bharat.

At present, there are various platforms such as Olx, Droom, Quikr, Flipkart’s 2GUD and Amazon Renewed that play a major role in the refurbished market. There are companies like Bengaluru-based Furbicle that offers remanufactured new-age furniture and Zefo, an online marketplace for buying and selling pre-owned and refurbished electronic appliances and furniture. Zefo was acquired by Quikr in 2019.

Of the total potential market, around 85% of the products are usually sold as second-hand and unboxed. As refurbishment gains traction, the share of renewed products is likely to improve, the report adds. The global used furniture market was estimated to be around $16 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a valuation of $23 billion by 2025. It may be noted that Ikea has committed to become completely circular by the end of 2030. Currently, 60% of the raw material they utilise is renewable. 

Rahul Kapur, Partner, Growth at Grant Thornton Bharat, said, “The circular economy is a dynamic manufacturing and production concept that encourages the reuse and reutilisation of resources and materials at multiple levels. India, with the largest young population and a growing middle class, is at the right stage of transformation where the adoption of circular practices can bring about phenomenal change.”

As per estimates, the circular economy in India has a potential to create an annual value of $218 billion by 2030 and $624 billion by 2050. Through the optimum utilisation of technology, awareness among consumers and an increased focus on circularity, India can quickly gain a competitive edge over other mature markets, the report said.

