Refurbished furniture market may hit USD 10 billion by 2025

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

The Indian refurbished furniture and renewed appliances market is expected to revolutionise and drive sales among millennials and GenZs, as a recent report estimates the market to grow to $9.8 billion by 2025 from $5.7 billion in 2020.

Since business models exclusively focus on resale, refurbishment, recycling and remanufacturing, these will be game-changers for the furniture and appliance industry in India, says a recent report by Grant Thornton Bharat.

At present, there are various platforms such as Olx, Droom, Quikr, Flipkart’s 2GUD and Amazon Renewed that play a major role in the refurbished market. There are companies like Bengaluru-based Furbicle that offers remanufactured new-age furniture and Zefo, an online marketplace for buying and selling pre-owned and refurbished electronic appliances and furniture. Zefo was acquired by Quikr in 2019.

Of the total potential market, around 85% of the products are usually sold as second-hand and unboxed. As refurbishment gains traction, the share of renewed products is likely to improve, the report adds. The global used furniture market was estimated to be around $16 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a valuation of $23 billion by 2025. It may be noted that Ikea has committed to become completely circular by the end of 2030. Currently, 60% of the raw material they utilise is renewable.

Rahul Kapur, Partner, Growth at Grant Thornton Bharat, said, “The circular economy is a dynamic manufacturing and production concept that encourages the reuse and reutilisation of resources and materials at multiple levels. India, with the largest young population and a growing middle class, is at the right stage of transformation where the adoption of circular practices can bring about phenomenal change.”

As per estimates, the circular economy in India has a potential to create an annual value of $218 billion by 2030 and $624 billion by 2050. Through the optimum utilisation of technology, awareness among consumers and an increased focus on circularity, India can quickly gain a competitive edge over other mature markets, the report said.