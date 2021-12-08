Retail passenger vehicle sales fell 19 per cent in November, says FADA

By Express News Service

Retail sales of passenger vehicles (PVs) fell 19 per cent in November 2021 to 2,40,234 units as against 2,98,213 units sold in the same month last year as chip shortage continue to play a spoiler.

"PV continues to face the brunt of semi-conductor shortage. While the new launches are keeping customer’s interest high, it is only the lack of supply which is not allowing sales to conclude. The extended waiting period is now starting to make customers jittery and this may lead to loss of interest in vehicle buying," said Vinkesh Gulati, president at Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

Two-wheeler sales also registered a decline despite having a eventful month of festive and marriage season. It fell 1 per cent year-on-year in November 2021 to 14,33,855 units.

"While the 2W segment saw almost at par sales compared to last year (which itself was a bad year), overall sentiment remained low as marriage season also didn’t help in revival except in one or two states. Apart from this, crop loss due to incessant rains and flood in southern states, high acquisition price as well as fuel costs kept the customers away. Further, there are no signs of increase in inquiry levels which is a bigger cause of concern," said Gulati.

Meanwhile, 3 Wheeler sales went up by 61 per cent year-on-year to 40,493 units last month and commercial vehicle sales surged 13 per cent to 57,389 units. Overall, total retail auto sales fell three per cent year-on-year to 18,17,600 units.

Gulati said, "Auto retail for the month of November continued to remain in negative zone despite Diwali as well as marriage season in the same month. The unwanted rains in southern states further spoiled the party. Unless Rural India starts showing signs of strength, overall retails will continue to remain weak.

The CV segment continues to see traction. This aided by low base resulted in double digit growth. The bus segment is still witnessing a dry run as educational institutes continue to remain closed. With diesel prices at record highs, supply of CNG vehicles are not able to meet the demand. Tight liquidity and unavailability of finance for customers who availed moratorium are also acting as sales barrier."

On the near term outlook, Fada said that the new variant of Covid-19 'Omicron' has once again gripped the entire nation in fear. This will further impact the overall vehicle demand. Price rise due to high input costs and high fuel costs are continuing to add customers woes. On the 2W front, Fada requested manufacturers to announce attractive scheme which can work as a stimulus for growth in sales.