STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

FedEx Express-Delhivery strategic alliance becomes operational

FedEx Express strategic alliance transaction has taken effect following satisfaction of closing conditions including regulatory approval from the Competition Commission of India.

Published: 09th December 2021 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

FedEx

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: US-based FedEx Express on Thursday said that its strategic alliance with domestic logistics firm Delhivery, signed in July this year, has become operational.

FedEx Express is the subsidiary of Fedex Corp.

FedEx Express strategic alliance transaction has taken effect following satisfaction of closing conditions including regulatory approval from the Competition Commission of India, the subsidiary of Fedex Corp said in a statement.

Following the completion of the deal, Don Colleran, President and CEO, of FedEx Express will be nominated to the Delhivery Board of Directors, further strengthening the close working relationship between the two companies, it said.

With this transaction, FedEx Express brings decades of experience as a global leader in logistics together with Delhivery's Indian footprint and technology solutions, Colleran said.

FedEx Express said this transaction combines the FedEx global network with Delhivery's extensive pan-India network and technology solutions to bring the best of both worlds together.

The investment and the commercial agreement between the two companies deepens the FedEx commitment to the India market, and signals a significant step in providing innovative services and solutions that aim to improve speed, efficiency, and access for FedEx and Delhivery customers, to unlock India's international trade potential, the company stated.

"India is a strategic priority for FedEx. We are excited about our long-term vision to grow our business in India, and our continued role to serve customers seeking to expand in or enter the Indian market," said Colleran.

Welcoming Colleran to its board, Sahil Barua, Chief Executive Officer, Delhivery, said "This strategic alliance will enable Delhivery to leverage synergies created between Delhivery's capabilities in India and the FedEx global network to bring new products and opportunities to both Indian and global businesses and consumers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FedEx Express Delhivery
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp