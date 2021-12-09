STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Retail car sales on slow lane in November, skid 19 per cent

Large Indian automakers such as Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai are producing PVs at much lower quantity than their installed capacity as they are unable to outsource vital electric components.

Published: 09th December 2021 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India (File Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Retail sales of passenger vehicles (PVs) fell 19% in November 2021 to 2,40,234 units as against 2,98,213 units sold in the same month last year as chip shortage continue to play a spoiler, according to data issued by auto dealer body Fada.

Large Indian automakers such as Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai are producing PVs at much lower quantity than their installed capacity as they are unable to outsource vital electric components, mainly the semi-conductor.  

“PV continues to face the brunt of semi-conductor shortage. While the new launches are keeping customer’s interest high, it is only the lack of supply which is not allowing sales to conclude. The extended waiting period is now starting to make customers jittery and this may lead to loss of interest in vehicle buying,” said Vinkesh Gulati, president at the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). 

Two-wheeler sales also registered a decline in demand despite having an eventful month of festive and marriage season. It fell 1% year-on-year in November 2021 to 14,33,855 units. 

“While the 2W segment saw almost at par sales compared to last year (which itself was a bad year), overall sentiment remained low as marriage season also didn’t help in revival except in one or two states. Apart from this, crop loss due to incessant rains and flood in southern states, high acquisition price as well as fuel costs kept the customers away. Further, there are no signs of increase in inquiry levels which is a bigger cause of concern,” said Gulati.

To note, Hero MotoCorp and Honda 2Wheelers, India’s two biggest players in this segment, had reported abysmal numbers for the month of November.

On the near term outlook, Fada said that the new variant of Covid ‘Omicron’ has once again gripped the entire nation in fear.

This will further impact the overall vehicle demand. Price rise due to high input costs and high fuel costs are continuing to add customers’ woes.

On the 2-wheeler front, Fada urged manufacturers to announce attractive scheme which can work as a stimulus for growth in sales.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp