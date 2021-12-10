STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

China realtor default unlikely to hit Indian market

According to equity market analysts, the default was in expected lines and it is unlikely to have any major impact on the Indian equity market which at present is going through a volatile phase. 

Published: 10th December 2021 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

The Evergrande Group headquarters logo is seen in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong province.

The Evergrande Group headquarters logo is seen in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong province. (Photo | AP)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: China’s second-largest property developer Evergrande, which had rattled markets worldwide late September, has defaulted for the first time.

This default was confirmed by Fitch Rating which on Thursday downgraded the company and its subsidiaries to “restricted default”. This means that the debt-laden firm has missed to meet its financial obligations.

“Fitch Ratings has downgraded to ‘RD’ (Restricted Default), from ‘C’, the Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of Chinese homebuilder China Evergrande Group and its subsidiaries, Hengda Real Estate Group Co, and Tianji Holding,” said Fitch in a note. 

According to Fitch, “The downgrades reflect the non-payment of coupons due November 6, 2021 for Tianji’s $645 million 13% bonds and $590 million 13.75% bonds after the grace period lapsed on December 6. The non-payment is consistent with an ‘RD’ rating, signifying the uncured expiry of any applicable grace period, cure period or default forbearance period following a payment default on a material financial obligation,” Fitch said.

Evergrande has a total liability of whopping $300 billion. Economists and market analysts have worried for months that a default by the property giant could trigger a wider crisis in China’s property market and the financial market worldwide. According to equity market analysts, the default was in expected lines and it is unlikely to have any major impact on the Indian equity market which at present is going through a volatile phase.

VK Vijayakumar, cheif investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, “Evergrande default is a known risk largely discounted by the market. Normally, known and expected factors do not create sharp market corrections. The Chinese central bank has been injecting liquidity into the market to preempt any possible credit market crisis.  Presently, there is no possibility of this becoming a global contagion impacting markets. However, the situation has to be watched closely.”

Gaurav Garg, Head, Research, CapitalVia, said, “Evergrand’s default was much expected by the street, and I believe this will make an insignificant impact over the Indian equities. Global markets have  seen mild effects of it as global futures are trading with mild losses since morning.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Evergrande China
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp