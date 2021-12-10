STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government must ensure enough spectrum at reasonable rate: Vodofone Managing CEO Ravinder Takkar

Published: 10th December 2021 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Vodafone Idea CEO Ravinder Takkar

Vodafone Idea CEO Ravinder Takkar (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The telecom industry is seeking adequate spectrums at reasonable prices with easy payment norms, rationalisation of taxes and levies and reduction in burden on the companies due to old litigations, said Vodofone Managing Director and CEO Ravinder Takkar at India Mobile Congress. 

Takkar claimed once the government resolves these issues, the industry will look at improving average revenue per user (ARPU) from abysmally low levels. “Industry players are talking about first making adequate spectrum available at reasonable prices at easy payment terms. Second, rationalising taxes and levies in line with the recommendation of NDCP 2018 and third, reducing the heavy burden of old legacy litigation in the sector,” informed Takkar.

All the three private telcos — Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea — have been advocating for keeping the prices for 5G spectrums nominal. Akhil Gupta, vice chairman Bharti Enterprises, said, the government and the industry must work together to provide broadband for all.

“Even the National Digital Communications Policy of 2018 (NDCP) says revenue maximisation is not an objective of the government but broadband for all is. For that we need to price 5G spectrum minimally while keeping stringent roll out obligations,” informed Gupta. Gupta welcomed the government relief package for the telecom industry but called it a temporary relief. He said in order to take 5G to every nook and cranny in the country, telcos need large amounts of capital to invest in the technology.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has earmarked 3300-3600 MHz band for 5G, the price of which has been fixed at Rs 492 cr per unit. It has sought views from stakeholders on reserve price and other issues related to spectrum auction.

