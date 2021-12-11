STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
5G will reduce digital divide in India: TRAI chief

While almost every urban city and its surrounding towns have mobile network access, there are many rural and remote regions in India that still don’t have access to mobile network services.

Published: 11th December 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 10:41 AM

Mobile Towers

For representational purposes (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To reduce the digital divide that exists in India today and to ensure the 5G network reaches everywhere, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday suggested using Fixed Wireless Access devices (FWA) connected to 5G networks.

“While almost every urban city and its surrounding towns have mobile network access, there are many rural and remote regions in India that still don’t have access to mobile network services. FWA devices connected to 5G networks could be installed to ensure that mobile network coverage reaches there too,” said P D Vaghela, Chairman of TRAI.

While speaking at the India Mobile Congress, Vaghela highlighted the importance of 5G, saying the network “will provide an opportunity to create a purpose-built network tailored to the different needs and can propel the growth of the nation”.

