STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Mobile internet enabling inclusive growth: Nobel laureate economist

Describing mobile internet as a 'quasi public good', Spence said 'opening up of the digital space has thrown up employment opportunities in IT areas'.

Published: 11th December 2021 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

iPhone mobile

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

KOLKATA: Nobel prize-winning economist Michael Spence said that mobile internet is enabling inclusive growth and opening up employment opportunities.

Speaking at a webinar organised by National Stock Exchange (NSE) and New York University (NYU) Stern Business School on Friday night, Spence said that in recent times there had been an unusually rapid expansion in digital transactions due to access to mobile internet in India.

Describing mobile internet as a "quasi-public good", Spence said "opening up of the digital space has thrown up employment opportunities in IT areas".

According to him, the key parameters for expansion of mobile internet have been due to decline in cost of equipment, cost of data, and increase in speed.

Spence said mobile payments systems generate huge data while artificial intelligence and machine learning have the potential to close information gaps in the markets. He said penetration of mobile will continue by spreading the internet eco-system.

The economist said the internet has a great impact on improving the healthcare and education sectors of the country and India is at the frontier of many aspects of a digital economy and it is just a start.

Mobile internet has also led to a huge investment by the private sector and generates social returns. Spence also said that India has a big advantage of a big market which gives scale to companies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Michael Spence
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp