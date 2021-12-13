STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over Rs 1,300 crore returned to depositers under scheme: PM Narendra Modi

Deposit insurance covers all kinds of deposits such as savings, fixed, current and recurring deposits in all commercial banks.

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said deposit insurance reforms undertaken by the government will instill confidence in account holders on the banking system as in the last few days, over 1 lakh depositors have got about Rs 1,300 crore of their money stuck with stressed banks.

“Banks play a major role in the prosperity of the country. And for the prosperity of the banks, it is equally important for the depositors’ money to be safe. If we want to save the bank, then depositors have to be protected,” Modi said in his address at a function on Depositors First: Guaranteed Time-bound Deposit Insurance Payment, at Vigyan Bhawan.

He also assured that about three lakh more such accountholders will get their deposits with the banks that are under the RBI moratorium, soon. Addressing the same function, the Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das said that depositors must be careful of schemes offering high returns.

“There are institutions offering higher rates. Higher return higher interest rate has also higher risk. Depositors should be careful while chasing high returns,” Das said.

Parliament in August passed the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, ensuring that account holders get up to Rs 5 lakh within 90 days of the RBI imposing a moratorium on the banks.

Deposit insurance covers all kinds of deposits such as savings, fixed, current and recurring deposits in all commercial banks. Deposits in state, central and primary cooperative banks, functioning in states and Union Territories are also covered.

With a deposit insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh per depositor per bank, the number of fully protected accounts at the end of the previous financial year constituted 98.1% of the total number of accounts as against the international benchmark of 80%. 

The Deposit Insurance Bill

The Deposit Insurance Bill

