STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

PayTM's gross merchandise value more than doubles to Rs 1.66 lakh crore in October-November

The number of loans disbursed from the PayTM platform increased over four times to 27 lakh during the reported period, from 5.30 lakh a year ago.

Published: 13th December 2021 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Paytm

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Digital payments and financial services firm PayTM on Monday reported over two-fold rise in its gross merchandise value to about Rs 1,66,600 crore in the first two months of the third quarter of this fiscal, driven by sharp uptick in loan disbursals.

One97 Communications Ltd, the parent company which owns and operates brand PayTM, had recorded GMV (gross merchandise value) of Rs 72,800 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. PayTM refers to GMV as the value of total payments made to merchants through transactions on its app, through PayTM payment instruments or through its payment solutions, over a period.

It excludes any consumer-to-consumer payment services such as money transfers. "Growth momentum in GMV continues in the first two months of the quarter, due to strong performance during the festive season, which continues post festive season," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The number of loans disbursed from the PayTM platform increased over four times to 27 lakh during the reported period, from 5.30 lakh a year ago. The value of loan disbursed increased by 375 per cent on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis to Rs 13,200 crore (USD 178 million) in the first two months of the quarter from Rs 280 crore.

"We have seen across each of the lending products, i.e. PayTM Postpaid, Personal Loans and Merchant Loans. On November 26, 2021, we launched a new credit card in partnership with HDFC Bank, further to the announcement of our partnership in September 2021," the company said.

PayTM posted growth of 36 per cent in monthly transacting users (MTUs) at 6.32 crore during the reported period, from over 4.66 crore average MTUs in the first two months of the same quarter a year ago.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PayTM PayTM GMV Gross merchandise value One97 Communications
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp