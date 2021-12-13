STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Report claims HCL underpaid H-1B workers

An HCL spokesperson reportedly said that the company is strictly compliant with all relevant rules and regulations and is committed to paying wages to all employees in accordance with applicable laws.

Published: 13th December 2021 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

HCL (File photo | Reuters)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Thousands of skilled migrants employed by HCL Technologies appeared to have been underpaid by atleast $95 billion, according to a recent report by Economic Policy Institute (EPI).

HCL Tehnologies, the Noida-based IT services firm, places H-1B workers at top US-based corporations.

The H-1B visas is the temporary work permit programme used by Indian companies to recruit and send thousands of workers to America.

According to EPI, a non-profit American think tank, HCL is saving at least $95 million per year by illegally underpaying its H-1B employees. That's $95 million in stolen wages from H-1B workers every year. This has been described as "white collar wage theft on a grand sale facilitated by negligent labor standards enforcement in the H-1B program.

According to the Mint, the report further stated that data from the company's internal document suggests the firm underpays H-1B workers in virtually all jobs across all business lines.

However, the Mint quoted a company spokesperson as saying that HCL Technologies is strictly compliant with all relevant rules and regulations and is committed to paying wages to all employees in accordance with applicable laws.

Meanwhile, The Economic Times reported that new immigration in the United States has called for more stringent norms in the H-1B visa programme used by companies to address gaps in high-skill labour.

The American Tech Workforce Act of 2021, proposed in the US House of Representatives, calls to end the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program as it mostly benefits big tech companies by providing tax breaks and allowing them to hire workers at a lower cost, the report said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HCL Technologies Economic Policy Institute IT services American Tech Workforce Act
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp