BMW's electric SUV iX sold out on first day of launch in India

By PTI

NEW DELHI: German luxury carmaker BMW on Tuesday said the first lot of its electric all-wheel drive model iX was completely sold out on the first day of launch itself. BMW had introduced the model in India on Monday.

The electric sports activity vehicle (SAV) has been completely sold-out on the day of launch itself, the automaker said in a statement. The first phase of bookings saw an overwhelming response by the customers online and at BMW India dealerships across the country, it added.

The company said that deliveries will start by the beginning of April 2022 and BMW India will open the second phase of bookings in the first quarter of 2022. "We were confident that the first-ever BMW iX will be a sought-after product, but it has truly surpassed all expectations. With all units sold on the first day, we are now preparing to fulfill the demands of other customers who are waiting to own this exclusive electric BMW SAV," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said.

BMW had launched the car on December 13, 2021 as a completely-built-up unit (CBU) at an introductory price of Rs 1.15 crore (ex-showroom).