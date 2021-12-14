STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

BMW's electric SUV iX sold out on first day of launch in India

The first phase of bookings saw an overwhelming response by the customers online and at BMW India dealerships across the country.

Published: 14th December 2021 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

BMW iX

BMW's electric SUV iX (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: German luxury carmaker BMW on Tuesday said the first lot of its electric all-wheel drive model iX was completely sold out on the first day of launch itself. BMW had introduced the model in India on Monday.

The electric sports activity vehicle (SAV) has been completely sold-out on the day of launch itself, the automaker said in a statement. The first phase of bookings saw an overwhelming response by the customers online and at BMW India dealerships across the country, it added.

The company said that deliveries will start by the beginning of April 2022 and BMW India will open the second phase of bookings in the first quarter of 2022. "We were confident that the first-ever BMW iX will be a sought-after product, but it has truly surpassed all expectations. With all units sold on the first day, we are now preparing to fulfill the demands of other customers who are waiting to own this exclusive electric BMW SAV," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said.

BMW had launched the car on December 13, 2021 as a completely-built-up unit (CBU) at an introductory price of Rs 1.15 crore (ex-showroom).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMW BMW iX BMW SUV BMW sales
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp