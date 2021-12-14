STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

FIMI asks govt to normalise coal rake supplies to non-regulated sector on 'urgent basis'

he NRS sector has played a very important role in achieving V shaped economic recovery.

Published: 14th December 2021 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

SCCL, coal, coal mining

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Miners' body FIMI has urged the government to normalise supply of coal rakes to the non-regulated sector on 'urgent basis' while pointing out that any production curtailment by this sector would have cascading effect on consumption and downstream supply chain.

In a letter to the government, the Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI) said that prevailing coal crises in the country is making a big dent on business continuity and profitability of many industries dependent on domestic coal mainly the non-regulated sector (NRS) viz. aluminium, steel, cement and other metal industries.

Coal India (CIL) in its recent communication advised Indian Railways to enhance the rakes supplies of 296 rakes per day exclusively to the power sector while in the month of November, total loading of rakes by the PSU was 272 rakes per day for both power and non-power sector put together.

"Such an advice will further put NRS consumers in immensely precarious situation as NRS sector will practically not receive even minimum coal rakes for its sustained operations. Normal demand for coal by NRS is 50 rakes per day," the letter said.

The NRS sector has played a very important role in achieving V shaped economic recovery.

"Any production curtailment by this sector will have cascading effect on consumption and downstream supply chain, thereby adversely impacting the nation's GDP growth. Moreover, such a situation will also put inflationary pressure in domestic market besides non-competitiveness of our products in global markets," it said.

"In view of the above backdrop, we earnestly request your kind support for advising Coal India and Railway Board to normalise the coal rakes supplies," it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIMI coal rake supplies Coal
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp