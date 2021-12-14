Have to make 5G affordable: Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “We have to make 5G affordable,” said Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday while addressing the CII Partnership Summit 2021.

The minister also urged the industry leaders to participate in discussions and offer suggestions to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on the 5G spectrum pricing.

“They (TRAI) will come up with a final document, based on which government will take a decision. But the thought process is that we have to make it affordable. That’s very very significant change in thinking and Covid made us realise the importance of telecom...everything went digital,” said Vaishnaw.

Vaishnaw also recalled that earlier spectrum was seen as a resource which should maximise revenue but today the nation and entire society has recognised that there is a “public good” element in spectrum pricing.

“Today there is a balance in thought process that between maximising revenue and providing maximising service to the poor...there has to be a balance... somewhere it should be struck. That balance is today in a consultation process in the country,” he said.

The minister also highlighted how India has taken major strides to boost manufacturing of mobile phones, through policies and initiatives in the past few years. He mentioned that India is globally the second largest mobile phone manufacturer.

Meanwhile, Trai today extended the deadlines for stakeholder comments and counter-comments on its consulation paper, released last month to discuss modalities for auction of 5G spectrum bands, including pricing and quantum.