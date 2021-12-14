STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mutual fund houses line up before Sebi to seek approvals for silver ETFs

While gold ETF was launched in 2007, after 14 years, silver ETFs will be launched that will help investors diversify their portfolio.

Published: 14th December 2021 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

SEBI building

SEBI building (File Photo | Reuters)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:   Top mutual fund houses are queuing up their Silver Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) for launch. As many as seven silver ETF funds have been filed before the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for approval for launch.

HDFC on Monday filed for silver ETFs with Sebi. ICICI, Nippon India, Mirae Asset Investment Managers and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, among other fund houses too have applied for silver ETFs.

Last month, Sebi had issued operating norms for the introduction of silver ETFs. It said that these ETFs have to invest at least 95% of their net assets in silver and silver-related instruments.

“In India, traditionally, people have been investing in gold and silver in the physical format. Given the growing financialisation and thanks to Sebi’s guidelines paving the way for silver ETF, investors will have one more tool along with gold ETF through which they can participate in commodity markets in a meaningful way,” said Chintan Haria, Head - Product Development & Strategy, ICICI Prudential AMC.

He added, “Since silver is bulky in nature and is difficult to store, we believe the ETF form will be one of the preferred ways for investors to take exposure to silver.”

Abhishek Singhal, Head - Passives, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, said, “Given silver’s traditional position next to gold as a precious metal, it remains in high demand for jewellery and ornamental demand from households. And yet, its industrial applications are on the rise with its demand coming from industries like Automobiles (EVs & Batteries), Electronics, pharmaceuticals & even Space.  With demand growth at 15% p.a. outstripping supply growth at 8% p.a., silver could be the asset class to watch out for in the next year.”

Sebi had said that the physical silver will be of standard 30 kg bars with a fineness of 99.9% purity confirming to London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) Good Delivery Standards.

TAGS
Mutual Fund Mutual Fund Houses
