Rupee declines by 10 paise to 75.88 against US dollar

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Monday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,743.44 crore, according to the exchange data.

Published: 14th December 2021

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee on Tuesday declined by 10 paise to 75.88 against the US dollar as muted domestic equities and persistent foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 75.94 against the greenback.

During the day, the local unit witnessed an intra-day low of 75.95 and a high of 75.83 against the US dollar.

In the previous session, the rupee had settled at 75.78 against the greenback.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.01 percent down at 96.30.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.35 percent to USD 74.13 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 166.33 points or 0.29 percent lower at 58,117.09 while the broader NSE Nifty fell 43.35 points or 0.25 percent to 17,324.90.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, the wholesale price-based inflation surged to more than a decade high of 14.23 percent in November, mainly due to hardening of prices of mineral oils, basic metals, crude petroleum, and natural gas.

