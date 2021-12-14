Sebi sets up panel for suggestions on solutions to detect early market anomalies

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday said it has constituted an advisory committee for guiding it to enhance technological capabilities and explore appropriate technological solutions for early detection of market anomalies.

The Advisory Committee for Leveraging Regulatory and Technology Solutions (ALeRTS) will be headed by Sebi's ex-whole time member Madhabi Puri Buch, a release said.

It would also comprise of experts from various technology domains as members.

The terms of reference of the committee include recommending future roadmaps and improvements in the various on-going technology projects and guiding Sebi in designing and framing requirements for the various in-house systems.

Besides, it would also guide the regulator from a domain perspective in finding appropriate technology solutions.

In addition, the committee has also been constituted "to guide SEBI from a domain perspective, in ascertaining the adequacy of SupTech / RegTech tools envisaged / proposed to be used in-house for improving its capabilities," the release said.