STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex drops 166 points on weak global cues; Nifty ends below 17,350

Stock exchange in Europe were, however, trading on a positive note in mid-session deals Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.26 per cent to USD 74.20 per barrel.

Published: 14th December 2021 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex, stocks, market, stock market

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex dropped 166 points on Tuesday, tracking losses in index majors Reliance Industries, ITC and Kotak Bank amid a negative trend in global markets.

The 30-share index declined 166.33 points or 0.29 per cent to end at 58,117.09.

Similarly, the Nifty fell 43.35 points or 0.25 per cent to 17,324.90.

ITC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding nearly 3 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, Axis Bank, Nestle India and Dr Reddy's were among the gainers.

"The domestic market was impacted by negative sentiments from other Asian markets as traders showed concern about WHO statement on Omicron variant of COVID-19 coupled with Federal Reserve policy meeting week ahead," said Likhita Chepa, Senior Research Analyst, Capitalvia Global Research.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong ended with losses.

Stock exchange in Europe were, however, trading on a positive note in mid-session deals Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.26 per cent to USD 74.20 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex drop Market close Sensex Nifty NSE BSE
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp