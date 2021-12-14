STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Unicorn Mensa Brands buys kidswear label LilPicks

According to Statista, India’s apparel market was expected to grow at a rate of about 11% and reach a value of USD 85 billion by 2021.

Published: 14th December 2021 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

LilPicks

LilPicks

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mensa Brands, which turned into a unicorn recently, has acquired LilPicks, an emerging digital-first fashion brand in the kidswear segment for an unknown sum.

Founded in 2017 by Riya Gupta, LilPicks has witnessed rapid growth over the last four years and has expanded its presence in overseas markets such as Malaysia, Singapore and Nepal.

 Ananth Narayanan, Founder and CEO of Mensa Brands said, “The kidswear segment is emerging with a lot of white spaces, giving us the perfect opportunity to grow the brand with the right product mix and distribution.”

Mensa acquires digital first brands operating in different categories, including fashion and apparel, home and garden, beauty and personal care, food, and others.

It says that e-commerce in India is at an inflection point of non-linear growth offering the best opportunity to build global brands from India.

According to Statista, India’s apparel market was expected to grow at a rate of about 11% and reach a value of $85 billion by 2021. 

The kidswear segment accounted for about 20% of the total apparel market in India in 2018. The segment was predicted to reach nearly Rs 1.7 lakh crore by 2028.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LilPicks Mensa Brands
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp