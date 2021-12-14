STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

WPI inflation spikes to 14.23 per cent in November as crude, metal prices harden

WPI inflation has remained in double digits for eight consecutive months beginning April.

Published: 14th December 2021 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Inflation; growth

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The wholesale price-based inflation surged to more than a decade high of 14.23 per cent in November, mainly due to hardening of prices of mineral oils, basic metals, crude petroleum and natural gas.

WPI inflation has remained in double digits for eight consecutive months beginning April.

Inflation in October this year was at 12.54 per cent, while in November 2020 it was at 2.29 per cent.

"The high rate of inflation in November 2021, is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, crude petroleum & natural gas, chemicals and chemical products, food products etc as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year," the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Inflation in fuel and power basket was higher at 39.81 per cent in November, as against 37.18 per cent in October.

The food index more than doubled to 6.70 per cent as compared to 3.06 per cent in the previous month.

Crude petroleum inflation was at 91.74 per cent during the month under review, as against 80.57 per cent in October.

However, manufactured items saw moderation at 11.92 per cent, from 12.04 per cent in October.

Data released on Monday showed, retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (Combined) rose to three months high of 4.91 per cent in November, from 4.48 per cent a month ago, as food prices inched up.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation, however, remained within the comfort zone of the Reserve Bank of India.

The government has mandated the central bank to keep inflation at 4 per cent (+/- 2 per cent).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
wholesale inflation wpi inflation
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp