Banking services take a hit in Tamil Nadu following strike called by employee unions

By PTI

CHENNAI: Banking services like clearing of cheques and other transactions in Tamil Nadu were largely hit following the two-day strike call by the employees' union protesting against the Centre's move towards privatisation of public sector banks.

Section of bank employees, representing the All India Bank Employees Union wearing black badges, staged a protest in Chennai, raised slogans against the Centre's move as part of the strike.

In Tamil Nadu, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) threw its weight behind the strike by offering its 'total support' to the protest.

"The DMK was extending its support to the strike after union representatives apprised party president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on the just reasons behind the agitation," party general secretary Durai Murugan had said.

Early this month, AIBEA officials led by its general secretary C H Venkatachalam had called on Stalin at the Secretariat here, seeking the Tamil Nadu government's support for the strike.

Terming the strike a 'total' success, Venkatachalam said the privatisation of public sector banks would 'jeopardise' the interests of the common people and backward regions of the country.

"We are opposed to any such retrograde move", he said.

Bank employees were conscious that bank privatisation would not be in the interest of the country, economy as it would affect jobs and future prospects, he said.

"In the three clearing centres of Mumbai, New Delhi and Chennai, about 39 lakh cheques worth about Rs 37,000 crore could not be taken up for clearance," he said in a statement.

Employees of public sector banks, old generation private banks, workmen employees of foreign banks, as well as employees of regional rural banks took part in the strike, he said.