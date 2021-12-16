Fintech sector gets USD 4.6 billion in just nine months, says RBI

By Express News Service

Despite the pandemic, Indian fintech sector continue to outperform in 2021, as in just nine months, fintech sector received investments worth $4.6 billion, which is more than double of investment last year, RBI says in its latest monthly bulletin.

“In the nine months of 2021, the fintech sector received investments worth $ 4.6 billion, nearly thrice the total investments received in 2020 ($1.6 billion),” RBI said.

It attributed the success to rapid digitisation.

“Rapid digitisation exhibited during the pandemic has given impetus to the Indian fintech sector, as corroborated by robust funding momentum and the rise in the number of fintech unicorns,”RBI said.

It also red flagged concern around Omicron.

“The emergence of the Omicron strain has heightened the uncertainty in the global macroeconomic environment, accelerating risks to global trade with resumption of travel restrictions/ quarantine rules at major ports and airports. The ongoing supply-side constraints are likely to keep input prices and freight rates at elevated levels and could act as a drag on overall exports,” the RBI said.