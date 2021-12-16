STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flipkart CEO meets Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, assures support to farmers

The Flipkart official said the company would do its best in providing better technology to the farmers.

Flipkart

Flipkart (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: A delegation of e-commerce giant Flipkart led by its CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy on Thursday met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and discussed issues related to investment and business opportunities in the state.

During the meeting Reddy appealed to the Flipkart delegation to help farmers get a better price for their crops and also in making better technology available for the farmers, an official release said.

Responding to the CM's request, Krishnamurthy said they will take appropriate steps to procure products from farmers for their commodities business as it will benefit both parties.

The Flipkart official further said the company would do its best in providing better technology to the farmers.

The Chief Minister said Visakhapatnam is a good platform for IT and e-commerce investments in the state and invited Flipkart to invest in the city.

He said the state government is setting up a High End Skill University in Visakhapatnam to enhance the skills of the youth and asked Flipkart to become partners in it.

Responding positively to the proposals, the Flipkart CEO said his company has activities in Vishakapatnam and added that they would invest more in the city.

Krishnamurthy said that they would partner with the state government in Skill Development activities and added that those programmes will start from next year.

The Chief Minister also urged the delegation to help in the increase of export business of fisheries to foreign countries, for which Krishnamurthy said their partner Walmart has been buying and exporting seafood products from the state and assured that they would increase the business.

