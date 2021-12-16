Health-tech firm Pristyn Care turns unicorn with USD 96 million in fresh funding

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pristyn Care, a health-tech start-up that specialises in secondary-care surgeries, on Wednesday became the latest Indian company to join the unicorn club.

The start-up has raised $96 million in Series E round, and with this funding, the valuation of Pristyn Care has more than doubled in the last seven months, and is now at $ 1.4 billion.

This latest round of funding was led by marquee investors such as Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global, Winter Capital, Epiq Capital, Hummingbird Ventures and Trifecta Capital.

Angel investors in this round include Kunal Shah (Founder & CEO, CRED), Deepinder Goyal (Co-founder & CEO, Zomato), Abhiraj Singh Bhal (Co-founder & CEO, Urban Company) and Varun Alagh (Co-founder & CEO, Mamaearth).

Pristyn Care, which is present in 40 cities, will utilise this new investment in adopting the latest technologies, strengthening and modernising partner-hospital infrastructure, and training its surgeons.

The company has scaled 5X since Jan 2021, and it plans to expand in over 50 cities and open 1,000 centres by March 2022.

Pristyn Care Co-founder Harsimarbir Singh said, “With our expansion plans firmly in place and on track, we will accomplish our ambition of reaching over 1000 surgical centres and 5 million patient interactions by March 2022.”

Co-founder Vaibhav Kapoor said, “The investment will help us enhance the surgery experience of our patients. We plan to expand our surgical offerings in more cities and towns as well as international patients seeking treatment in India.”