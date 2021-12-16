Home appliances brand Usha sees 25 per cent growth in rural category

Samiksha Goel By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Home appliances brand Usha International has seen a 25% growth in the rural category during this festive season.

The surge owes to the pent-up demand during the pandemic and government initiatives in rural India, Ajay Sharma, SVP, Head – Rural Division, Usha International, said in an interaction with TNIE.

“After the pandemic, there was a natural pent-up demand and the government is also spending a lot of money in the rural markets,” said Sharma.

Explaining the growth he says, many people who reverse migrated to villages due to the pandemic, still haven’t migrated back to urban areas, probably because they got an equal or better opportunity and wanted to stay back, leading to the higher demand.

15-20% of the company’s sales come from rural India and the consumer durables brand aims to increase it by another 10% in the next 4-5 years.

The government is also working on infrastructure in rural India that resulted in a demand for the products in the infra category like fans, lighting, which are linked to construction, according to Sharma.

Fan is the biggest category for Usha along with the cooking business.

Sharma also observes a significant change in the consumer behaviour, with people now shifting to ‘a little bit of the premium category’.

“For example, people generally used to buy only grinders from us, now we are seeing people are also looking for juicer-mixer grinders.”

“Mixer grinder and inductions are in great demand in the Hindi belt fundamentally because of the improving supply of electricity.”