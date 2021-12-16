STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India Inc records 50 M&A deals worth USD 436 million in November

The same month last year had witnessed high-value deals (a billion-dollar deal and four deals worth over $100 million), according to Grant Thornton Bharat Dealtracker.

Published: 16th December 2021 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 10:21 AM

Cash; Capital; investment

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:   As many as 50 mergers and acquisition (M&A) deals were recorded in November 2021 and the deal values stood only at $436 million.

November 2021 also witnessed PE (private equity) funds inflow in Indian companies at $3.1 billion across 149 deals.

Also, India clocked 199 deals worth $3.5 billion in November.

“This is a 34% increase in the deal volumes over November 2020, but the values were nearly halved. Absence of big-ticket transactions, partly due to non-disclosure of deal values in majority of M&A transactions (74% of deals) including big corporations like Coinbase Global, Walmart-backed Flipkart, Adani Enterprise, HCG, Secure Meters and Thrasio style funds (GlobalBees and 10Club) could be the reason for lower deal values,” said Shanthi Vijetha, Partner, Growth, Grant Thornton Bharat.
 

